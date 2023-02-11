First Alert Weather: Feeling more like Spring than Winter this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 20s, and a chilly one on the way before we warm up later this week. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 30s, and it will be a bit breezy through today making it feel a little cooler.

A lot of cloud cover this morning as well, but things will improve this afternoon. After a cloudy morning, sunshine is expected to break through this afternoon. Although today will be the coolest day over the next five days, it will still turn out to be a nice day.

Starting tomorrow though, we will begin to see the Spring feels again across our region. Tomorrow will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 40s. The sunny and mild trend continues through the middle of this week before the chance for an isolated rain shower on Wednesday.

A warm front will lift to our north Wednesday with a bit more cloud cover, but even warmer conditions. Wednesday will be close to record warmth with highs near 60, even with the chance of a shower and extra cloud cover. The warm weather continues Thursday, but another round of rain will roll in during the afternoon.

We are watching out for our winds to pick up on the backside of a cold front Thursday night and into Friday, but as of now gusts are only expected to be as high as 40mph. We will also see our temperatures crash on Friday with us starting off near 50 before dropping into the low 30s by the afternoon.