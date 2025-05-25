First Alert Weather: Fifth and final day of showers before a beautiful Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday will start off dry for us, but expect the development of showers in the afternoon. Some of these showers may be heavy at times, and possibly with a rumble of thunder, but there is not enough instability in the atmosphere for these potential thundershowers to pose much of a threat, so we’re keeping it Green today. Temperatures will finally break the 60 degree mark for the first time in over a week.

As high pressure slides in, skies will clear and warmth will return for Memorial Day and Tuesday. Expect temperatures to climb to the upper 60s inland and lower 60s along the lakeshore tomorrow afternoon, then we get to the low 70s Tuesday.

That’s the good news. Time for the bad. Another closed upper-level low will make itself comfortable over the northeast yet again, bringing us multiple chances for showers over the course of several days. Temperatures this time around will be closer to seasonably mild levels this time around however. Right now it’s looking like this system will have the same exact timing as the last one, being Wednesday through Sunday. Over the next few days we’ll have a better idea on whether our weekend might be spared however.

