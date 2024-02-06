First Alert Weather: Filtered sun and less chill on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our weather will remain very quiet and dry for a few more days, before some showers arrive later this week. Sunshine will also be sticking around for a few more days, but we’ll start to see a little more clouds, and a little less blue sky. Still, Wednesday should be partly cloudy with just some high clouds filtering the sun. Thursday will become mostly cloudy, but remaining dry. Even Friday will see at least some sun, even though some rain showers will return. We’ll keep rain showers around on Saturday as a cold front slowly sags through the area, followed by mainly dry weather on Sunday. As far as temperatures are concerned, we’ll reach into the lower 40s on Wednesday, lower to mid 50s on Thursday, and mid 50s on Friday. We’ll hang onto the lower 50s Saturday morning, but fall back into the 40s following our cold front.

We’re far from down with winter, and you’ll get a reminder of that next week. We’ll get another shot of chillier air by the middle to end of next week, with daytime highs in the 30s and 20s, and overnight lows falling into the teens. It may be chilly enough for some lake flakes, but at this point, we don’t have any real accumulating snow or big storms in the near future. That being said, our weather pattern may become more favorable for a return to some snow mid to late month.