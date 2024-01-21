First Alert Weather: Finally, a break to the harsh winter weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The official snowfall at the Rochester Airport was 10.8 inches over the last 48 hours. That is the most snowfall for Rochester in almost two years during a two-day period. In addition, we have had eight straight days of below average temperatures. Finally, the weather pattern is about to slowly change. A huge high-pressure system will slowly move off the mid-Atlantic coast and produce a more southerly wind flow for the great lakes. This will finally push temperatures above freezing for Monday and into the 40s by the middle of the week. Unfortunately, this will still bring some mixed precipitation for the upcoming week.

Sunday night, look for mainly cloudy skies with maybe a few flurries west of Rochester overnight. The low temperature will be in the middle teens. Tuesday, we expect some area wide wet snowfall. Before it changes to some rain by evening, there will likely be a slushy accumulation of one to two inches. The temperature should reach the middle 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will be warm enough that occasional rain showers are possible. Both days the temperature will be running between 40 to 45 degrees.

