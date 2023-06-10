First Alert Weather: Finally, rain has entered the forecast

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up Saturday morning and you might have a distinct smell outside your window. No it is not wildfire smoke, but it’s rain!

Early Saturday morning, a passing shower or two will be possible, but things will clear out by the afternoon. We will be left with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with temperatures making their way into the mid and upper 70s.

Speaking of wildfire smoke though our skies will be a little hazy from time to time, but very minor air quality impacts are ahead. There are no Air Quality alerts for our region. We will get a break form the smoke, and another chance for rain, as an area of low pressure form the central US swings to our north.

We will see our chances for rain increase as early as Sunday afternoon. We will have the chance for a passing shower or storm Sunday afternoon so be aware of that. However, a better chance rain rolls in Sunday night and Monday morning.

This rain in the forecast will be beneficial as it could be heavy at times Sunday night and Monday morning. Rain continues into early Monday afternoon before clearing out from west to east. When all things are said and done Monday night, we could see anywhere from half an inch to .75” of rain with localized higher amounts.