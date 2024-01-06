First Alert Weather: Finally, winter for Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A widespread light to moderate snowfall has begun for the Rochester area. This is a manageable storm for most of us because the amounts will be limited to three to five inches. This will lead to tricky travel, but it will not be a shut-down storm for the Flower City. However, it is a different story for communities in the eastern Finger Lakes heading into the central and eastern portions of New York State. The intensity of the snow and consequently the amount of total snowfall will be much greater in these areas. This is all due to an intensifying low-pressure system that will move from the mid-Atlantic coast tonight as it moves towards New England on Sunday. The News10NBC First Alert meteorologists see this as a very active weather pattern as we will be tracking additional storms over the coming week.

Sunday night, expect widespread light to moderate snowfall through the evening. This snow should become more intermittent around midnight. Snowfall overnight will be in the range of three to five inches for most of the Rochester area. There will be lesser amounts west of Rochester in Orleans and Genesee Counties with one to three inches expected. But the amounts will be greater east of Rochester with five to eight inches in the eastern Finger Lakes. Since this snow is falling overnight during the weekend, News10NBC has not issued a yellow alert because the timing will have less of an impact to Western New York. The low temperature will be near 29 degrees. Look for more snow showers during Sunday morning with less than an inch of additional accumulation. The high temperature will be in the lower 30s.

