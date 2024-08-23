First Alert Weather: Fine late summer weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’ve enjoyed a few very nice, dry and comfortable days, and that will only continue into the weekend.

A big area of high pressure sitting just to our south will keep us mainly dry this weekend, while we warm into the 80s. Saturday should start in the mid and upper 50s as the sun is coming up, then warm into the lower 80s by the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. The humidity will remain in check, leaving us with comfortably warm air for Saturday.

The humidity starts to creep up just a little bit on Sunday, but still fairly comfortable. With a slight uptick in moisture, we have the very slight chance of a shower Sunday, but don’t *plan* on rain. Just keep it in the back of your mind if you have big outdoor plans on Sunday. Overall, it should be a lovely weekend to get out and enjoy.

We’ll start to turn up the heat and humidity a little more through next week, as a ridge of high pressure to our west slowly builds east. There are still some questions regarding just how warm we may get, and how long the heat lasts. But at this point, plan on temperatures at least in the mid and upper 80s, with a few 90s not totally out of the question.

This should last into at least Wednesday, possibly through Friday, depending on when our next cold front drops through. At this point, it looks like that front may hold off until Friday, keeping much of next week warmer than average, with a fair amount of dry weather.