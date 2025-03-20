First Alert Weather: First day of spring brings rain and dropping temperatures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s the first day of spring (at least, astronomical spring), and it’s ushering in a pattern change to our weather in the Flower City. While we’re starting out very mild and breezy, with morning temperatures in the high 50s and south winds gusting up to 30 MPH, we’ll soon see the rain arrive and the mercury fall.

A cold front will bring in steady rain around 9-10am, which last through the afternoon before converting to on and off showers in the evening. Temperatures will fall from the mid 50s to the mid 40s by then, and many areas will already see freezing temps by 10pm. About half an inch of rain is expected to fall in total.

With residual moisture wrapping around the low pressure center and falling temps, some areas will see some flakes near midnight, but nothing that will accumulate. This will mainly be the case southwest of Rochester in Genesee and Wyoming County. Once the system passes, we will enter a weather pattern that largely features frequent rounds of precipitation and temperatures that won’t rise above the mid 40s.

Let’s hope “Sprinter” doesn’t last too long… Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.