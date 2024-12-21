First Alert Weather: First day of winter brings a major chill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Winter is officially here, and it’ll sure feel like it Saturday.

Wind chill values for the Rochester region will only get up to the 00s, with parts of the higher elevations feeling below zero. Snow is also still ongoing; it’s light and fluffy lake effect snow courtesy of that northwest wind we’ve been feeling. Everyone will see some flakes throughout Saturday, but the most new snowfall will be southwest of Rochester in parts of Ontario and Yates County, where new snowfall amounts could be up to an inch or more by 8 p.m.

This somewhat muted lake effect response is due to incoming high pressure, which will settle over Western New York Sunday and promote calmer winds but still bitterly cold temperatures. Since the winds won’t be so bad on Sunday, today will actually feel colder. Either way, if you’re planning on going out to do some last minute Christmas shopping or to go to the Bills game, maybe bring more than one jacket, and don’t forget your mittens.

Looking ahead to Christmas week, Monday morning will be cold but overall less cold than this weekend, with mostly sunny skies turning to mostly cloudy later on. For Christmas Eve, another Alberta Clipper is expected to come through, bringing chances of snow showers with it. Temperatures should be cold enough at the surface for accumulated snow to stick around, meaning chances for a white Christmas are good this year.

We’ll get a break in the winter weather Thursday and Friday, with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the mid to high 30s, and then chances of rain showers are expected next weekend as temperatures turn more mild.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your winter weather updates.