First Alert Weather: First flakes of the season fly this week

Latest Weather 10/31/23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some of you saw some flakes mixing in with rain showers on Halloween evening, and we’ll see some more into the overnight and Wednesday morning.

Any accumulation will be minor, with less than a dusting for most, but we may see a coating to an inch in the hilltops south of Rochester, and in local lake bands east of Rochester Wednesday morning.

Anything we get will melt fairly quickly, so whatever is on the ground won’t last long, which is typical this early in the season. Lake bands will break up and become much more scattered into the afternoon, but temperatures will remain in the lower 40s. A wind shift will tend to end our lake effect on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures back into the upper 40s and lower to mid 50s by Friday.

The weekend isn’t looking too bad. There are some timing differences in weekend rain, but at this point Saturday should be mainly dry but cloudy, with a few showers possible on Sunday.

We’re also tracking the potential for another stronger storm next week, which may bring us a more appreciable wet snowfall. This is still a ways out, but stay tuned.