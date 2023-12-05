First Alert Weather: Flurries and snow showers return to the area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A pair of fast moving clippers moving through the Great Lakes region will help to bring some hints of winter to Western New York over the next few days. The first moves in Tuesday night, and will bring some flurries and snow showers overnight, followed by a reinforcing shot of chilly air for Wednesday. This will produce some limited lake effect snow showers on Wednesday, especially in the morning. Snowfall amounts should hold to a dusting or a coating for most of the area. Another clipper moves in Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing another round of scattered snow showers and some limited lake effect. Once again, most spots will be limited to a coating of snow, but a few locations could see an inch or two total by Thursday afternoon.

After that, we’ll begin a warmup that will really show up this weekend. We’ll see some sunshine make a return on Friday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50, then into the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. There is the chance we could be flirting with 60 over the weekend, but it’ll come ahead of a much stronger storm system that will be developing. This will bring us rain and a breeze on Sunday, followed by a gusty wind, falling temperatures and perhaps a changeover to snow showers by Monday when the low pulls away. There’s the chance we could see some minor accumulating or lake effect snow out of this by early next week, but we’ll monitor as new data continues to come in, and keep you posted.