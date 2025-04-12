First Alert Weather: Foggy morning with a chance of a drizzle turns mostly cloudy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Stepping outside this morning may feel like you’re in a Silent Hill cutscene or The Mist by Stephen King. Cool temperatures and abundant moisture has resulted in heavy fog, prompting several dense fog advisories issued by the National Weather Service. But I promise, these are not for any monsters in the fog, just for reduced visibility! Many areas can only see out a quarter mile or less ahead of them, which is around 4 football fields at the best. By noontime, the sun will have heated us up enough to burn the fog off; after that you can expect mostly cloudy conditions with temps in the mid to upper 40s and perhaps a peek of sun through the clouds by the evening. There is also a chance for light morning drizzles, but currently these are struggling to make their way west into our area.

Tomorrow will be the much nicer day out of the weekend, with temperatures ranging from the low 50s by the lakeshore to the mid 50s inland. Clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Monday we start with a chance for a light passing shower, then we will see temperatures climb to the highest they’ll be out of the next ten days: Into the mid 60s! A cold front will pass through in the late afternoon/early evening, and this will bring showers with possible thunder. We’ll continue to monitor this and will let you know what the chances for that thunder are looking like as we approach that date.

Tuesday and Wednesday are chillier and windier; with rain showers on Tuesday and possibly snow showers on Wednesday. Most likely, this will manifest as rain in the lower elevations, but the chance for snow is still there, especially in the morning. And if we do get snow, it will be very light accumulations mostly on vegetation. We stay below average temperatures until early next week.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.