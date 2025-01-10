First Alert Weather: Friday night snow, then milder weekend air

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A major winter storm passing by well to our south is dumping heavy snow in places like Nashville and Atlanta, with some sleet, freezing rain and rain for the deep south. We’re on the far northern edge of that storm, with just some light snow Friday night for us. This will bring us about an inch of snowfall into Saturday morning, followed by some very limited lake effect snow Saturday afternoon. Aside from that, it’ll be a fairly quiet and somewhat milder weekend, with temperatures both Saturday and Sunday flirting with freezing! If you have plans to go to the Bills game on Sunday, expect dry weather (aside from a few tailgating flurries) and some limited breaks of sun.

Monday will feature a few more snow showers as our next system lifts just to the north of us. Any accumulation from this would be minimal, but as this system moves away, it’ll pull down another blast of cold, Arctic air. This will set the stage for a few more days of a cold with, colder than normal temperatures and some limited lake effect. The cold air looks to retreat by Friday of next week, but that may set the stage for a more active weather pattern, as the storm track begins to lift further north, possibly giving us a better shot at some area-wide snow. Stay tuned!