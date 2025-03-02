First Alert Weather: Frigid with lake flakes today, but a warmup down the road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re waking up to an absolutely bone-chilling winter day here in the Flower City, with the mercury at 10 degrees as of 8am. We’ll top out in the low twenties, but winds gusting around 20 MPH will make things feel like the single digits all day. We’re also tracking some lake effect snow, mainly in the afternoon-early night timeframe, but accumulations will be minor.

Light snow showers will have the chance to develop over the broader WNY region through the early afternoon, but by the evening they will focus in on the lakeshore. This will continue until around 10-11pm, and by Monday morning snow amounts will only be around an inch or two in that area. The rest of WNY will only see a dusting to an inch. The snow will have pushed back out over the lake by the morning, so your Monday morning commute is looking good besides the snow that will already be on the ground. As usual, untreated roads may be slick, but we remain Green on the Threat Tracker as no major impacts are expected.

Temperatures stay cold but not as cold on Monday, with highs in the low 30s, and partly sunny skies will offer you another chance to see the Planetary Parade to the south after sunset.

Tuesday morning may feature mixed showers, but temperatures quickly climb into the high 40s as mild air pushes in from the south. More chances for rain late Tuesday develop into area-wide rain on Wednesday, and temperatures continue to climb well into the mid 50s… Quite the turnaround! One important thing to note is that with the rain and rising temperatures, river and ice jam flooding is possible.

Thursday sees the return of stronger winds, colder temperatures, and a wintry mix; before another break on Friday and a chance of snow to our south on Saturday. We’ll continue to track that system to see if it will veer north, but right now we’re in the clear. And, don’t forget to turn your clocks an hour forward on Sunday!

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates, and stay warm today!