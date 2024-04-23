First Alert Weather: From 60s Tuesday to snow showers Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Spring is the season of change, and we’ll certainly be feeling that! Temperatures will fall from the 60s on Tuesday into the 30s and 40s on Wednesday. We’ll see rain from the overnight tapering to just a few scattered showers by Wednesday morning. It’ll begin to turn cool enough to see some wet snow showers and graupel mixing in with those scattered rain showers into the middle of the day. Nothing will be accumulating, and we’ll see some nice clearing and sun before it sets late Wednesday.

High pressure builds in for the end of the week, treating us to an abundance of sunshine on both Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be a bit cool, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50, then Friday will climb into the lower 60s. We’ll be tracking a nice warm-up starting this weekend into next week, with 60s and 70s making a return. We may even be pushing 80 for the first time this season early next week, but it’ll come with a little wet weather, with off-and-on rain showers Saturday through Tuesday.