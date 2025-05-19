First Alert Weather: Frost advisory Monday night with more rain midweek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Expect lots of clouds to start Monday with nothing more than a sprinkle. Clouds will slowly clear midday into the afternoon.

We’re tracking clear skies on Monday night, which will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s for much of the region. A frost advisory is in effect for areas south of Rochester overnight into Tuesday morning. If you have sensitive plants outside, try and bring them in or cover them for protection. Rochester and areas closer to Lake Ontario will be better protected from the frost threat than areas more inland.

Tuesday will feature sunshine and pleasant weather in the afternoon. Take advantage of the nice day as rain will be on the increase on Wednesday. More cool and showery weather will continue into the end of the week and the start of the holiday weekend. Hopefully, as we get closer to Memorial Day, some sunny and milder weather will arrive. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the frost and rain ahead.