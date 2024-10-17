First Alert Weather: Frosty Friday morning, but warming up quickly

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We have now entered our stretch of sunny, quiet and dry weather, thanks to a massive area of high pressure planted over the eastern half of the country.

The clear sky Thursday night, along with the cool air in place will allow our temperatures to drop back into the 30s for most, with some frost possible away from Lake Ontario. This is another one of those nights where you should protect any temperature-sensitive plants that you want to keep for a little while longer. Despite the frosty cold start, we’ll climb into the 60s by the afternoon.

The weekend is looking like a top 10 Fall weekend, with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 both days. We’ll warm even more Monday and Tuesday, with highs into the 70s both days under a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday will begin to see clouds building back in, but we expect to remain dry at this point. Some rain will finally make a return Wednesday night and Thursday with more seasonable temperatures to end next week.