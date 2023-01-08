First Alert Weather: Generally quiet this week before snow possible late week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Waking up this morning to another chilly start with temperatures near the mid 20s this Sunday.

We will remain on the chilly side today as highs in the afternoon make their way into the mid and upper 30s. We are also seeing a good amount of cloud cover this morning, and that will likely continue through the next few hours before some sunshine breaks through this afternoon.

We will remain dry through today as well, just make sure you are bundled up for the chilly weather. Then as we go through this week we are generally quiet. Monday through Thursday will feature our sky conditions bouncing between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy skies. We do have an opportunity for a snow shower late Tuesday and on Wednesday, but nothing to be concerned about.

As far as temperatures, we will generally be near average with highs in the mid and upper 30s. However, things get a little more interesting towards the end of this week with a chance for accumulating snow locally.

An area of low pressure over the Central US will roll into the Ohio River Valley and then either cut through our region locally or move off the East Coast. The two outcomes will have drastic implications on what our weather will be. The northern track will bring us rain and no snow to worry about, but an area of low press that moves off the East Coast will have the chance to bring accumulating snow.

A lot will be determined with how available the cold air is. The more cold air available will bring us that chance for snow, but if the cold air does not arrive in time low pressure will have the chance to move through our area and bring us rain.

Things will be ironed out over the next few days leading up to Friday, but a better understanding of this storm will come in Tuesday when the energy for this storm moves ashore the Continental US. Something to keep our eyes on and the First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you updated.