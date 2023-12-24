First Alert Weather: Given the weather forecast, Santa will need wheels on the sleigh

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Judging by the weather data, it would take a Christmas miracle to see a white Christmas. A southerly wind will continue to bring unseasonably mild weather into the Great Lakes over the coming days. If Western New York gets into the middle 50s for tomorrow, it will be the warmest Christmas day in more than 40 years. As we progress into the middle of the week, a large low-pressure system will move into the Ohio Valley. This will bring more rain showers by later Tuesday and eventually more of a steady rain for Wednesday.

This Christmas Eve will bring patches of drizzle and light fog. The low temperature will be within a few degrees of 40. Christmas day you can expect plenty of morning clouds with maybe a few breaks of sunshine for the afternoon. Again, it will be unseasonably mild with the temperature running almost 20 degrees above normal. The high temperature should be near 54 degrees. Tuesday rain showers will arrive later in the day. Wednesday could bring a more steady rain with both days still near 50 degrees.

It will finally turn colder by later Thursday and Friday with rain showers changing to snow showers. At this point there should be little or no accumulation.

