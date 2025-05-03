First Alert Weather: Gloomy weekend followed by extended wet pattern

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our streak of bad luck when it comes to lousy weekend weather continues, and this time it’s covering both days. Expect cool air and rain for the A.M. hours this Saturday, tapering off but leaving chances for drizzles into the afternoon, and cool and cloudy conditions Sunday morning followed by more showers in the P.M.

A low pressure system will break off from the jet stream overnight on Sunday, which will cause it to lose momentum and stall over the Ohio River Valley. This cutoff low will siphon plentiful moisture into our area for several days, producing rainy conditions and even chances for thunder Monday and Tuesday as instability increases.

Eventually, it will get kicked out of town by a cold front coming in from the northwest, which will clear our skies but cool us down for Thursday and Friday right in time for the start of the Lilac Festival. Mostly sunny conditions continue into Saturday, before the return of showers on Mother’s Day.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates, and stay dry!