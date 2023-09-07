First Alert Weather: Grab the rain gear Thursday with showers and thundery downpours

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some rain with local downpours and thunder will move through the region on Thursday morning.

We will likely see a break in the rain for a few hours mid to late morning before showers and thunder increase once again in the afternoon. Some of the storms later today may bring heavy rain, a gust of wind and possible hail.

Keep an eye to the sky later into Thursday and plan on weather causing issues for after school outdoor activities. Not as hot today but still very humid into the evening hours. Friday will be a bit cooler with a few showers but lots of dry time as well.

Saturday looks mainly dry but still a shower threat. Sunday may end up wet with showers more likely. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any strong storms today and updates to the weekend forecast.