First Alert Weather: Grab the umbrella as showers arrive Monday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Nice weather to start the day with dry conditions and thickening cloud cover. Rain to our south will slowly move north and eventually bring showers to the region mid to late afternoon. Rainfall should be light with no heavy downpours or thunder expected Monday afternoon. Scattered showers will continue into Wednesday. No washout on the way but a few rounds of rain possible.

Unfortunately, this pattern will persist into the start of the weekend. Slow moving storm system will keep showers and possible thunder in the forecast Friday and Saturday. Right now we are not looking at a rainout for any particular day, but each day has chances for rain. Hopefully we see a drier and cooler couple days moving in late this weekend or early next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the timing of showers and possible thunder this week.