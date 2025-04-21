First Alert Weather: Grab the umbrella for Monday with nice weather midweek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a dry start to Monday a few showers and a possible thunderstorm will cross the region mid to late morning as a warm front passes. Behind this front the temperature will jump well into the 60s to near 70. With the warmer weather we will see some gusty winds once again develop. Not as strong as Saturday, but gusts 30-35mph likely. After some dry time this afternoon the chance for showers and thunder will increase later in the day. Also note that tree pollen levels are running high.

Clearing skies for Tuesday, Earth Day, with cooler weather. Fair conditions on Wednesday and Thursday with a warming trend through the week. It will be much cooler near the lakeshore much of the week ahead. Showers will return on Friday as cooler conditions return into the weekend. Showers on Saturday with sunshine for Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any thunderstorms during Monday.