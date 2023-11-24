First Alert Weather: Grab the winter coat this Black Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Black Friday will start with a cold morning. Temperatures are starting off around 30 degrees and we are not expected to warm up much.

Highs on Black Friday afternoon will only reach the mid-30s and we will be breezy at times in the afternoon, which will make it feel even colder with wind chills in the 20s.

We are dry to start this Friday and most of us will continue to be in the afternoon. However, a few passing lake effect snow showers will be possible along Lake Ontario and east of Rochester.

As far as road conditions, they should be just fine. From time-to-time on Friday morning and afternoon, a drop in visibility will be possible with less than an inch of snow accumulating. Snow showers continue through Friday night but dissipate by Saturday morning. Then for Saturday a nice day is expected.

Highs Saturday afternoon will reach the 40-degree mark under a mixture of sun and clouds. It will be breezy on Saturday too, which means it will feel a little cooler. Sunday will start off dry as well but will turn wet in the afternoon. An approaching cold front will bring us a few rain showers Sunday afternoon and evening before cooling us down through the middle of next week.