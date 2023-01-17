First Alert Weather: Gray sky and another messy mix developing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Tuesday saw a little ice mixing in with rain showers as our first in a series of storms moved in.

We’ll see our next wave of low pressure moving nearby on Thursday. Before then, we get some passing rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then another mainly gray day Wednesday. Another batch of precipitation moves in on Thursday morning, and much like Tuesday, this one will feature a sloppy mix.

Expect a mix of wet snow and some sleet to fall before changing over to rain as temperatures rise above freezing. Depending on the timing, we may see some impacts on the morning commute. If this does happen, we would likely put up a Yellow Alert for the Thursday morning commute.

We’ll see some minor accumulating snow on Friday, as colder air slowly wraps in behind the departing low and a little bit of lake enhancement. This wouldn’t be much, but at least a fresh coating on the ground. Our third potential system may move in for the 2nd half of the weekend.

If it does, it may have an impact on the Bills game on Sunday in Orchard Park. At this point, there are still a lot of questions regarding intensity and track, but if we do see a coastal storm developing, we could see some rain and possibly accumulating wet snow.

We should start to see a more clear picture in the next few days regarding the weekend. Overall, our warmer-than-average temperatures will tend to persist, but there are some indications of a pattern change, which would bring in chillier air for the last week of January, which of course would be more conducive to some accumulating snow.