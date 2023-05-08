First Alert Weather: Great conditions on the way this week with temperatures warming up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s lots of sunshine on the way for Monday with temperatures into the mid 60s for most of us with cooler weather near the lake.

Tuesday may start with some clouds in the morning but will turn sunny in the afternoon with temperatures a few degrees cooler.

Wednesday looks terrific with lots of sunshine and close to 70. Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days this week with highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies. Looking at wonderful weather for the start of the Lilac Fest.

