First Alert Weather: Great football weather today, then lake effect snow and cold temperatures return this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The tolerably cool air that’s been around for the past two days is sticking around again today, and this time we’re even going to go above freezing! It’s been ten days since we last had normal or above normal temperatures, and when paired nicely with some mostly cloudy skies and winds only at 10 MPH, it makes for great football weather.

A cold front passes through tonight, which will bring snow showers around midnight and then there will be more scattered snow showers Monday morning; not much accumulation is expected. This starts off the lake effect snow pattern for the week. Tuesday the snow bands are situated parallel over the lakes, meaning the heaviest snowfall will be east of the lakes. Tuesday night going into Wednesday, the wind will shift to the northwest which will push the snow bands into the Rochester region, then a clipper system passes through on Thursday which will give us a little more snow. It’s too early to make an exact snowfall forecast for Rochester, but right now we may be looking at 3-5″ by Thursday night. More snow will fall in areas southeast of the lake. Stay tuned to News10 NBC to see how the snowfall forecast develops.

Also keep in mind that with that lake effect snow comes a dip in temperatures; Tuesday’s high will only be 22 degrees. Better enjoy today’s more amicable 34 degrees while you can! Temps will rebound back up to around 35 on Saturday, before an even bigger dip early next week as the polar vortex extends deep down into the continental U.S.