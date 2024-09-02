First Alert Weather: Guarantee for good weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It is very unusual to place a guarantee on the weather forecast because of the inherent difficulty of predicting the future. But the weather systems are so large, and the pattern is so definitive that it would be very difficult to not get the forecast correct over the next few days.

An expansive high-pressure system covering thousands of miles is encompassing the great lakes, New England, and most of the eastern half of the country will ensure fair weather for all for the next four to five days. This means there will be very cool nights and mild days with plenty of sunshine. This also means some pleasant weather for the kids heading back to school this week.

Monday night, look for clear, starlit skies. It will turn very cool for the overnight as the temperature will range from the 50s lakeside but will fall into the 40s south of Rochester. In fact, for some communities near the Pennsylvania border there is a frost advisory (this does not include Rochester). Tuesday through Friday will bring bright sunshine for each day.

And with very low humidity the temperature will slowly rise through the 70s, eventually pushing into the 80s by Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, rain will likely return for the weekend.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.