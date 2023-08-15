First Alert Weather: Gusty storm with heavy downpour on Tuesday afternoon and night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some light showers are in store for early Tuesday morning, then there will be some dry time before rain chances increase during the afternoon hours.

Showers and storms will become more likely after 3 p.m. with some heavy downpours and a gust of wind possible. Keep an eye to the sky as you are out and about later Tuesday and make sure to use the News10NBC WeatherApp to get the latest updates.

Storms will clear Tuesday night and much nicer weather returns for Wednesday. We heat things up a bit on Thursday then we need to watch for storms Thursday night into Friday morning. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the storm threat later in the week and the latest on the weekend forecast.

Weather: Aug. 15 morning