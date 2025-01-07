First Alert Weather: Harsh winter conditions continue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The wind chill will be hovering within a few degrees of zero over the next 48 hours and this will make for, at times, some rough conditions. The combination of gusty wind and mid-winter temperatures will mean dressing in layers will be necessary for even the hardiest of Rochesterians. This brutal cold wave will begin to slowly relent heading into the weekend. Lake effect will produce a very light fluffy type of nuisance of snowfall that will come in generally small amounts during the same period. The News10NBC First Alert meteorologists expect the temperature may finally get above freezing by the end of the weekend.

Tuesday night, look for occasional flurries and lake snow showers. Most spots will only see an inch or two of new accumulation. The low temperature will be in the middle teens. Wednesday more lake effect snow showers with another inch or two of accumulation. Expect plenty of blowing and drifting snow in the open areas. The temperature will remain in the teens with the wind chill near zero.

