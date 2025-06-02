First Alert Weather: Hazy sun and warmer air on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For those who have been wondering where the warmer and nicer weather is, it is on the way! We’re going to build on Monday’s fair weather for the next few days. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a mostly sunny sky and temperatures into the 80s. In fact, it’ll feel like summer by Wednesday, when the high temperature may flirt with 90 degrees in some locations away from Lake Ontario. Humidity will slowly start to increase, so it’ll begin to feel a little more muggy and uncomfortable as the heat builds.

While we will see a mainly clear sky, that sky will be flawed due to wildfire smoke that is moving overhead from Canadian Wildfires. For the most part, this smoke will remain elevated, but some of that smoke may work toward the ground on Tuesday. This will have very little impact on air quality, but those who are very sensitive or have asthma may be bothered slightly.

Our fair and dry weather will break down by Thursday, as a cold front slowly moves in an meanders overhead. This will keep some rain chances around into Friday, and possibly a rumble of thunder, but our temperatures will remain mild.