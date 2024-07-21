First Alert Weather: Hazy Sunday followed by a stormy week

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- Waking up this Sunday morning to a hazy start as wildfire smoke moved into our skies. The hazy conditions will have little to no effects on our air quality on Sunday, but it will give the sky a tint until it clears Sunday evening.

We will also see a mixture of sun and clouds through most of the day on Sunday as a cold front moves in from the north. This will also bring us a chance for a pop-up shower or storm on Sunday afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. The best chance for a shower or storm will be for areas south of the Thruway. We will also remain comfortable on Sunday with dew points near 60 degrees, but they begin to rise Monday afternoon.

Monday will feature partly cloudy conditions with afternoon showers and storms as dew points rise. No severe weather is expected, but a better chance for showers and storms pops up in the afternoon on Monday. Stormy conditions continue into Tuesday afternoon with the best chance for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches.

Through most of the week, we will remain humid as well with dew points in the mid-60s through much of it. Friday is when we see relief from the humidity as we turn more comfortable behind the cold front.