First Alert Weather: Hazy sunshine and warm through the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another great day is on the way for Friday with lots of hazy sunshine and temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s.

The sky looks hazy because of wildfire smoke in the atmosphere from fires out west. The smoke will have very little impact on air quality as it’s mostly high in the sky but it will keep things hazy through the weekend.

Looking ahead to the weekend, more of the same weather is on the way with above normal temperatures and we will stay dry. It’s great weather for any outdoor plans.

Looking at the rest of the 10-day forecast, we have warm weather all of next week as well. Only chance of rain will be later next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on that as a tropical system may form off the east coast next week.