First Alert Weather: Hazy, warm sunshine with a little wildfire smoke in the sky

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another fine weather day is ahead on Monday with lots of sunshine and warm weather. A little breeze off the lake in the afternoon will keep temperatures a little cooler north of the ridge.

We will see some wildfire smoke in the air once again on Monday. This will bring a hazy look to the sky but not a huge impact on air quality for most of us. Looking at the latest smoke forecast, we see some for everyone with slightly higher levels just south of Rochester.

Parts of the Finger Lakes may see some impacts on air quality this afternoon but nothing like we saw a couple of weeks ago. If you have respiratory or heart issues then plan on trying to limit outdoor activities later this morning into the afternoon.

Air quality looks better overall for Tuesday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the smoke and also some warmth in the extended forecast.

