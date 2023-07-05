First Alert Weather: Heat advisory in effect for Thursday

It is starting to get hot out there. We have a heat advisory in effect Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region. Tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 60s with humidity sticking around.

Thursday will be much like Wednesday with a little more heat. We expect it to reach 90 degrees, although the humidity will make it feel more like the mid-90s in the afternoon. Make sure you take it easy. If you have to work outside, take breaks, and drink lots of fluids. Also, don’t forget about the pets! An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon, but shower chances increase Thursday night into Friday morning, due to a cold front moving in. Friday afternoon will be less hot and humid, with temperatures around 80 degrees and sunshine returning.

Saturday’s temperatures return to a more comfortable level with mostly dry weather. An increase in showers and thunderstorms begins on Sunday, due to low pressure heading into our region, leaving us unsettled. Heavy rain is possible within these showers on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to be comfortable on Sunday and into the beginning of next week.