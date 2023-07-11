First Alert Weather: Heat for Tuesday with rain and thunder threat Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mostly sunny skies are in store on Tuesday with temperatures into the 80s to near 90 degrees in the afternoon.

Humidity will be low and a breeze will keep it comfortable on Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will approach in the evening with an isolated thunderstorm but most of us stay rain-free.

There will be a better chance for a shower or storm Tuesday night as the front moves on by. Behind the front, cooler weather is back for Wednesday with temperatures near 80 and mainly dry weather.

Keep an eye on the sky in the Finger Lakes and S. Tier later in the day on Wednesday for a thunder threat. Rain chances for everyone increase on Thursday with potential heavy downpours.

Need to watch Thursday for possible local flooding. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on Thursday’s rain and more humid weather into the weekend.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.