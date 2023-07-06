First Alert Weather: Heat & humidity washed away by a few storms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We finally did it. We made it into the 90s at the Rochester airport (where our records are kept) for the first time this season on Thursday.

But that heat is short-lived. A weak cold front moving through Thursday night into early Friday morning will bring some scattered showers and isolated thundery downpours into Friday. The showers will impact Rochester and points west through the morning, with a better chance of a few thunderstorms in the Finger Lakes into the early afternoon.

Fresher air comes sweeping in behind our cold front with a clearing sky and humidity dropping from west to east Friday afternoon. This will set the stage for a pretty nice start to the weekend. We’ll se a mix of clouds and sun, and comfortable humidity levels on Saturday, but we expect at least scattered showers to return on Sunday.

There’s the potential for a period of steadier rain over parts of our area, especially in the Finger Lakes. We know weekend weather is important for outdoor plans, so we’ll continue to monitor any changes. We’ll see a bit of a pattern change into next week, with troughing taking over where ridging has been. This means we’ll see more seasonable warmth to even slightly cooler than average temperatures returning by the middle to end of next week.