First Alert Weather: Heat sticks around

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday brought us another 90-degree day.

The warmth sticks around overnight with temperatures not dropping much below 70 degrees due to lingering clouds and moisture. Wednesday will not be quite as hot, with temperatures in the mid 80s following the passage of a weak cold front.

Showers will stick around for the morning. By lunchtime, any lingering rain should be moving off to our east making way for a clear evening by dinnertime. Our minor break from the heat is short-lived as upper-level patterns support high temperatures climbing to near 90 degrees for Thursday.

Dewpoints climb back into the high 60s for the remainder of the week. A trailing system to our south may support a pop-up shower or two Thursday afternoon in between periods of sunshine and mostly dry conditions.

Another system brings us increased storm chances on Friday and Saturday. However, Sunday is looking promising for fair weather and seasonable temperatures in the mid 80s.