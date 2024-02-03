First Alert Weather: Here comes the sun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up to another cloudy start on this Saturday, but unlike the past few days changes are ahead for today.

After clouds Saturday morning, high pressure will take control of our weather and bring us sunshine in the afternoon. Even with the sunshine, it will still be on the chiller side of things. Temperatures Saturday morning are starting off near 30 degrees, and will only reach the mid and upper 30s during the afternoon. The dry and clear weather continues into Saturday night and Sunday as well. Saturday night will be a cold one as the clear skies allow temperatures to drop into the 20s.

After the cold start for Sunday, temperatures will make their way to near 40 degrees on Sunday with mostly sunny skies expected. The sun and dry weather persists through much of the upcoming week as well. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies expected through the middle of this week before the clouds build back late week. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side through the middle of the week as well before they make their way into the 50s for Thursday and Friday!

Friday will bring our next chance at unsettled weather with a cold front that will bring a few rain showers by the afternoon. Overall, the next several days will be quite nice across our region so enjoy it!