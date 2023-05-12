First Alert Weather: High 70s and sunny for Lilac Festival on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful start to Friday morning with temperatures already in the 50s and 60s and even warmer weather on the way.

There is a bit more cloud cover this morning than the past couple of days but we are still on track to see plenty of sun in the afternoon. All that sunshine will bring us afternoon highs near 80 degrees, making it a perfect day to kick off the Lilac Festival.

If you are heading out there on Friday, wonderful weather is expected, but just bring the sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat. With the UV index at 7, that means you could get burned in about half an hour.

Now, we will see clouds increase this evening thanks to a cold front swinging though on Friday night. Even though, no rain is in the forecast. This cold front will just turn us cooler this weekend.

Saturday will feature afternoon highs near 70 with a mixture of sun and clouds, then on Mother’s Day it will be even cooler with afternoon highs only near 60. Sunshine is also expected on Mother’s Day as we stay dry, but make sure you still have that jacket ready to go.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.