First Alert Weather: Hint of fall in the air today

Today we had the coolest weather in over two months in Rochester as the temperature never got out of the 60s. As a result, it was a very changeable day for Western New York — a mix of clouds, sunshine, and a passing shower. The chance of showers will continue into the evening, but dry weather is set to return just in time for the weekend.

Tonight, look for a few showers for the evening and even the chance of a little thunder. The winds will diminish overnight, but so will the temperature with the low in the middle 50s. On Saturday there is the small chance of a shower east of Rochester for the early morning. Otherwise, we should find increasing amounts of sunshine through the day. It will be breezy at times with the high temperature in the middle 70s. Sunday will bring more sunshine, and it will turn noticeably warmer with the high temperature in the middle 80s.

