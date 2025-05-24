First Alert Weather: Holiday weekend starting off damp and cool

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A large-scale, slow-moving upper-level low-pressure system continues to rotate across northern New England. This is producing showers and very cool temperatures for the start of the holiday weekend across Western New York. This is considered the unofficial start of the summer season, but this now makes seven days in a row with below normal temperatures and four days in a row with measurable rain, but who is counting?

Finally, this damp, unsettled weather will begin to relent as the low moves farther east, producing a slow improvement for Sunday. Sunday should bring partial sunshine for the morning with the chance of another passing shower for the afternoon. If we see enough sunshine, the temperature will slowly rise into the lower 60s. Memorial Day promises to be the best day of the holiday weekend with dry, sunny weather and a temperature approaching 70 degrees, but it will be much cooler lakeside.

