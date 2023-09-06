First Alert Weather: Hot and humid for Wednesday with thunderstorms Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s back to school for many kids on Wednesday and the story is the heat and humidity. Temperatures in the afternoon will reach the upper 80s and low 90s with a heat index of 95-100 degrees.

Take it slow and easy outdoors. There will be very muggy weather Wednesday night with a thundery downpour possible later in the evening. It will also be muggy with showers and storms on Thursday.

It won’t be rainy all day on Thursday but any storms may bring heavy rainfall and a gust of wind so keep an eye to the sky. No rainouts Friday into the weekend but there will be some unsettled weather at times and noticeable cooler with temperatures in the 70s.

Cooler weather will stick around for next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain threat tonight into tomorrow.