First Alert Weather: Hot and humid through the week; Cooler temperatures this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lots of sunshine is in store for Tuesday with temperatures near 90 and plenty of humidity in the air. That combo will bring the feel-like heat index into the mid and upper 90s.

There is a heat advisory from noon until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Make sure the kids are dressed for the heat as they head back to school and take it easy for outdoor activities. Clear and warm weather is expected for Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be another hot and humid day with mostly sunny skies and mainly dry weather. One thing to watch for Wednesday afternoon will be a small chance for a pop-up storm in the afternoon but most of us stay dry.

Rain chances increase on Thursday and Friday as a slow moving front crosses the region. Temps remain near 90 on Thursday and drop into the 80s Friday. Noticeably cooler weather returns for the weekend with reading back into the 70s.

Unfortunately it looks to remain unsettled with showers at times both days this weekend. Drier and pleasant weather for next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the heat and back to school weather through the rest of the week.