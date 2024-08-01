First Alert Weather: Hot and humid weather into the weekend with some thunderstorms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hazy sunshine Thursday with temps near 90 and humid conditions.

The sky will look extra hazy as some wildfire smoke is in the sky but having no impact on air quality for us on the ground. A few puffy clouds will build up Thursday afternoon and an isolated thunderstorm is possible but most of us stay rainfree throughout the day.

Looking ahead to Friday more hot and humid weather expected with a better chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Same deal for Saturday with hazy and humid weather and some thunderstorms in the forecast but for now does not look like a rainout. Better weather on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week a cooler and less humid pattern looks to develop. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of thunder for your weekend plans.