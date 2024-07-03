First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with a thunder threat on Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Temperatures will soar on Wednesday toward 90 degrees with a gusty wind from the southwest over 20 mph.

The humidity will noticeably increase in the afternoon into Wednesday night. Plan on fair weather for much of the day. However, as we head toward late afternoon and into the evening hours, some thundery downpours may develop.

For fireworks shows on Wednesday night, you need to plan on warm and muggy weather with a possible storm, so use the News10NBC Weather App to keep an eye on the radar as you are out and about.

Weather for the Fourth of July is looking good with sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. We are looking at rain free weather on Thursday, so no issues expected for fireworks on Thursday night.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on any developing storms on Wednesday.