First Alert Weather: Hot for Wednesday but cooler this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up again to clear skies and mild temperatures in western New York that will pave the way for another wonderful afternoon on Wednesday.

In the afternoon, we will continue to see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will once again turn hot as they reach the mid-80s.

We will not be uncomfortable though as dew points remain low. This will be the weather story for the rest of the work week as heat and sunshine continue due to the dominance of high pressure over our region.

On Thursday, we will see highs in the mid-80s again before we reach the upper 80s Friday afternoon. This weekend is when we will see some cooler changes.

On Saturday, we will be tracking a cold front that is expected to swing through. Not much moisture will be accompanied by this front, but we still could see a shower or two pop up in the Finger Lakes Saturday afternoon.

Other than that, the bigger story with this front is the cool down behind it. Afternoon highs this weekend will drop back into the 70s, but we will generally be dry with plenty of sun on Saturday and Sunday.

With the lack of moisture ahead, make sure you continue to keep your gardens and yards watered as there is not much rain in the forecast through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

