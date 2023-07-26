First Alert Weather: Hot for Wednesday with some thunderstorms overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hazy sunshine and temperatures will soar to around 90 degrees for Wednesday afternoon.

Unlike the last couple of days we should stay dry into the evening with no pop-up storms expected. A very warm and muggy night ahead with temperatures staying in the 70s.

A line of strong to severe storms will approach far western New York around midnight. These storms will cross the Rochester area around 1 to 2 a.m. Important to note that the storms should be weakening as they move through so at this time we are not anticipating much severe weather overnight.

This is something we will need to monitor closely however as some heavy downpours and local gusty winds will be possible in a few of the storms. Behind these storms very muggy weather on the way Thursday with scattered showers and storms.

Hottest day of the week will be on Friday and then storms with a cold front will cool us down and lower the humidity heading into the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the overnight storm threat.