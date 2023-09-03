First Alert Weather: Hot, hazy, and humid this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It took long enough, but it will finally feel truly like Summer this week.

Waking up on Sunday to a milder start with temperature sin the 60s, and a stickier start with dew points near 60. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine as the warming trend begins Sunday with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s. We will also be a bit sticky on Sunday as dew points climb into the mid-60, but the oppressive humidity won’t move in until Monday.

Speaking of Monday, we will see more sunshine with even warmer weather as afternoon highs reach 90 degrees. With dew points reaching the low 70s Monday afternoon it will feel warmer. Heat indices Monday afternoon will reach the mid and upper 90s. We will turn even hotter for Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon highs each of those days in the low 90s.

We will remain very humid and heat indices will approach the triple digits at times Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Sunshine is expected to remain in the forecast for both of those days as well, but late Wednesday we could see a pop-up thunderstorm. This is thanks to a cold front that will approach our region late Thursday. Thursday will feature a little more cloud cover and increased thunderstorm chances as the front approaches. The cold front will swing through late Thursday and early Friday, and this front will bring us relief from the high heat and humidity by next weekend.

As of now no severe weather is expected, but something we will monitor through the next few days. Stay cool and hydrated the next few days with Summer showing its true colors late!