First Alert Weather: Humid conditions arrive Saturday with some thunder this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nice weather is in store on Friday with sun and clouds. There will be an isolated shower/storm threat in the afternoon but most of the day is dry.

It will also be fine weather for Friday night but changes arrive for the weekend. Heat and humidity will build during the day Saturday as temperatures soar to near 90 with lots of humidity in the air.

Most of the day will be dry but later in the afternoon and at night some thundery downpours are possible. Showers and thundery downpours on Sunday morning will try and clear for the afternoon with temps a little lower to end the weekend.

We need to watch the development of any storms closely through the weekend as rain may be heavy at times with local flood concerns. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing and amounts of rain through the weekend.